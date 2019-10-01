Out-of-state seller transaction privilege tax now in effect for AZ

To assist businesses from other states comply with the remote seller tax, the Arizona Department of Revenue E-Commerce Compliance and Outreach (ECCO) team is in place to answer any questions about the legislation and the licensing and registering process. Additionally, ADOR specialists are providing guidance to Arizona based retailers about other states with remote seller programs. The ECCO team can be reached Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MST) by phone 833-293-7253 (833-AZeSale) or by email azesale@azdor.gov.