Emerge! collects supplies for domestic violence survivors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is holding its annual Stuff-the-Bus event in Tucson, to collect supplies for domestic abuse survivors.
The event will be held Oct. 4 at Geico Corporate Office located at Tucson Marketplace: 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
SunTran will donate the use of a bus to collect donations that day, which will begin at 7:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.
The event will also feature food trucks, the Geico Gecko, Cyndi and Chris from my92.9, and Emerge's Purple Photo Booth to take purple photos to show support for DV survivors, which will be shared via social media during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Most needed items include:
- Towels
- Twin-sized Sheets
- Natural / Ethnic Hair Products (leave-in conditioner, hair oil)
- Toiletries
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
- Soap & Body wash
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Razors
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Hair brushes
- Baby Wipes
- Diapers (size 4, 5 & 6)
Emerge CANNOT accept any used items. A full wish list can be found here.
