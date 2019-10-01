It’s time to get your Travel ID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Legal offices are encouraging Arizonans to get their Arizona Travel IDs, which are the state driver licenses and ID cards.
Travel IDs will be needed at airport security after Oct. 1, 2020 to be allowed to board commercial airplanes.
Governor Doug Ducey’s Office, the Arizona Department of Transportation - Motor Vehicle Division and the Arizona Office of Tourism are reminding Arizonans of the one-year countdown to new federal identification regulations.
“October 2020 is closer than it may seem,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Even though the calendar says there are 365 days until the new federal rules go into force, there are really only about 250 business days left before the deadline.”
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, new federal identification regulations take effect at all TSA airport checkpoints nationwide requiring all air passengers 18 and older to provide a federally-compliant ID to TSA personnel prior to boarding a flight.
He added, “We want people to experience the best possible service at MVD, and now is the best time to avoid any possible last-minute rush and get the Travel ID right away.”
The AZ Travel ID replaces the current driver's license or ID and is distinguished by a gold star in the upper right corner.
To get the AZ Travel ID, customers should initiate the process at www.aztravelid.com and then make an appointment at any MVD location through www.servicearizona.com. Appointments are preferred, but not required. Select third party MVD offices are also offering AZ Travel ID service.
Make sure you bring ALL of these documents with you:
- Proof of identity: Valid U.S. Passport or birth certificate
- Social Security number
- Two documents proving Arizona residency: a utility bill, rental statement, etc,
The new federal regulations start Oct. 1, 2020, so all Arizonans are highly encouraged to gather the required documents and make their appointments as soon as possible.
