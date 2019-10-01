Marries Maze: Hard work goes into preparing Marana Pumpkin Patch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s something to be said about tradition and Marana’s John Post knows a thing or two.
"I've been farming for 30 years," Post said. "I put a little of my little kid into this."
Each year for the last nine years, he's transformed his farm into a fall frenzy filled with activities for families.
That includes a signature corn maze.
But getting to opening day takes months of preparation.
"It gets a little tough when it's 110 degrees," said Post.
Acres of corn are planted each day with the help of GPS technology.
It takes hours of hard work to plant each year's design.
"It's easy to do straight lines, barns and scare crows - things like that," he said.
This year's handpicked design is a familiar face. KOLD'S own Dan Marries.
"It seems a little tough because the corn maze is kind of small and Dan's got a big persona," he said.
Dan planted his own roots in the Tucson area 20 years ago.
That, Post said, deserved some recognition.
"Dan just seems the kind of guy who is Tucson."
But - the entire reason for the patch all stems from family.
"Having them come out and make memories," said Post. "Spend time with their kids and put their phones down."
That's the reason why thousands people flock to this festival each year.
"I've met so many people that say they've been here every single year," said Post. "That's such a huge compliment."
A tradition and a place made for memories - where your inner child can come out to play. It all starts with a seed.
The Marana Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opens for the season on Saturday, Oct. 5th.
You can find out prices of tickets and hours the patch is open at https://maranapumpkinpatch.com/
