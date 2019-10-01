PCSD investigating shooting on south side

PCSD investigating shooting on south side
September 30, 2019 at 7:54 PM MST - Updated September 30 at 8:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the suspect of a shooting that left one person injured on Monday evening.

Authorities say the shooting occurred hear 34th Street and Palo Verde Road.

One person is suffering non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UMC.

Police are looking to locate the suspect who authorities say is driving a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Authorities are asking that everyone avoid the area as there are intermittent delays and closures while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

