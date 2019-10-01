Sahuarita Unified School District cancels class after receiving threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Unified School District released a letter stating they will cancel class tomorrow Oct. 1, 2019 after receiving a social media threat at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
"We have received multiple threats of harm against some of our schools. Out of cautious concern for student safety, growing uncertainty, and time to pursue additional clarity and resolution, we are canceling classes at all schools tomorrow, October 1, 2019, " said Dr. Valenzuela, Superintendent of Sahuarita Unified School District.
The Sahuarita Police Department is currently looking into this and is asking anyone with information to call 344-7847.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.