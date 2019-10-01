Southern Arizona VA campus going smoke free

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting today the Southern Arizona VA is a smoke free campus as part of a nationwide push to make sure the veterans take care of their health.
Smoking is only allowed outside the VA campus gates. This means no cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vape pens and e-cigarettes can be used on the campus. This applies to veterans, visitors and vendors.
The VA says its goal is to help veterans and staff take care of their health. The VA knows this can be a bit of challenge for people who smoke. As part of this change they have several resources for veterans. There’s a 24-hour quit hotline, sensation classes and even web classes.
From October until January there will be a grace period. If someone is caught smoking on campus, police will hand that person a card. It has all the resources the VA has to offer them to help cut back or quit smoking. After January, if you get caught smoking on campus. You could get a ticket with a fine of up to $50.
