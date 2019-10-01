Teen facing felony charges for threat against Sahuarita schools

Sahuarita, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say they have made an arrest in a recent threat against Sahuarita schools.
According to information from the Sahuarita Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 1, a juvenile teen has been charged with both felony and misdemeanor charges of making terrorist threat, interference/disruption of an educational institution and use of electronic device to threaten.
The teen is allegedly connected to the second threat, involving a picture of actual firearms and comments about shooting hundreds of students.
The Sahuarita Unified School District canceled class on Tuesday because of the threat.
On Monday, Sept. 30, threats were circulated on social media that resulted in extra police presence at Sahuarita schools and Pueblo High School in Tucson.
Police are continuing to investigate both threats. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD tip line at 344-7847.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.