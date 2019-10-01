Two TUSD high school campuses on soft lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Tucson high school campuses were put on soft lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
According to a spokeswoman for the Tucson Unified School District, Rincon High School, which shares a campus with University High School, was placed on a soft lockdown at about 10:45 a.m. because of threats.
Pueblo High School, which, along with schools in Sahuarita, was the subject of a threat on Monday, Sept. 30, was placed on soft lockdown Tuesday after a student reported hearing about threats.
The Sahuarita Unified School District canceled class on Tuesday after another threat was made on social media. Police in Sahuarita arrested a juvenile teen in that case.
Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have a presence at Pueblo, according to Karla Escamilla of TUSD.
