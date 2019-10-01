Walmart offers free grocery delivery service during October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Walmart is making its Grocery Delivery service free to all customers now through Halloween.
There are four delivery locations in Tucson.
Customers only need to enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout (with a $50 minimum order) and Walmart will waive the delivery fee. This special will last through the end of the month using the promo code.
If you haven’t tried Grocery Delivery already, here’s how it works:
- Order and Choose a Delivery Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin shopping. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered.
- Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Employees carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by the freshness guarantee.
- Delivery: Delivery partners will drive directly to the customer’s location during the one-hour delivery window customers chose.
You can find all delivery locations here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.