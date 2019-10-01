Welcome Home: Veterans return to Tucson after Honor Flight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Welcome home, veterans!
Dozens of people filled the Tucson International Airport with red, white and blue Monday night to welcome back 25 veterans after a trip with Honor Flight of Southern Arizona.
Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. The veterans visit several memorials during the two-day trip.
The organization’s mission is to provide veterans with honor and closure.
“It meant a million bucks or better because I have always wanted to get involved with what I had done, but I couldn’t go and couldn’t do it until a friend of mine helped me, and that’s what made me go," said U.S. Army Veteran Don Sloane.
The trip marked the 28th Honor Flight for the Southern Arizona chapter.
The Salpointe Catholic High School football team joined supporters Monday, part of a community partnership. The veterans will be special guests and honorary captains at the Lancers’ Oct. 11 home game.
