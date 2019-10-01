Wrong-way crash in Phoenix caught on camera

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were hurt in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Phoenix on Monday, Sept. 30.
The four-vehicle collision happened on southbound I-17 near the Thomas Road exit at about 9:30 p.m.
The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The conditions of three other people taken to the hospital were not immediately available.
Video footage from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows one car traveling against traffic just before the collision, which is partially obscured in the video.
