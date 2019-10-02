Arizona nonprofit partners with Walgreens, Safeway for HIV testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aunt Rita wants you to get tested.
That’s why 116 HIV testing locations are popping up at Walgreens, Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across Arizona.
Aunt Rita’s Foundation, a Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness, launched Get Tested AZ, a new initiative to provide free HIV testing statewide.
People 18 and older who haven’t received an HIV test in last 12 months can download their free test voucher at gettestedaz.org. Just fill out the short questionnaire and a download voucher if you qualify for a test.
Those who test negative will be referred to a free mail-order condom service and connected to HIV prevention sources. People who test positive will be referred to HIV treatment providers through existing or statewide insurance.
Walgreens:
2180 W. Grant Rd
3910 E. 22nd St.
4865 E. Grant Rd
2150 W. Orange Grove Rd
6767 E. Broadway Blvd.
7800 N. Cortaro Rd.
10315 E. Broadway Blvd.
10405 N. La Canada Dr. Oro Valley
Sonora Labs:
1925 W. Orange Grove Rd., #100
1773 W. St. Mary’s, #101
1940 E. Broadway Blvd.
630 N. Alvernon Way, #200
6565 E. Carondelet, #255
603 N. Wilmot Rd., #141
6360 E. Golf Links Rd.
1440 W. Valencia, #130
1848 E. Innovation Park Dr. Oro Valley
1151 S. La Canada, #206 Green Valley
1150 S. Highway 92, #E Sierra Vista
- Around 15 percent of HIV positive Arizonans don’t know their status. Right now, there are 18,000 HIV infections and around 3,000 don’t know they’re positive.
- Nearly all new HIV infections are in people between the ages of 13- to 29-years-old.
- In 2017, there were 768 new cases of HIV in Arizona.
