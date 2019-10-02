Arizona nonprofit partners with Walgreens, Safeway for HIV testing

Those who qualify can get a free testing voucher online

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 2, 2019 at 3:19 PM MST - Updated October 2 at 3:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aunt Rita wants you to get tested.

That’s why 116 HIV testing locations are popping up at Walgreens, Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across Arizona.

Aunt Rita’s Foundation, a Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness, launched Get Tested AZ, a new initiative to provide free HIV testing statewide.

People 18 and older who haven’t received an HIV test in last 12 months can download their free test voucher at gettestedaz.org. Just fill out the short questionnaire and a download voucher if you qualify for a test.

Those who test negative will be referred to a free mail-order condom service and connected to HIV prevention sources. People who test positive will be referred to HIV treatment providers through existing or statewide insurance.

Testing locations in Tucson and surrounding locations:

Walgreens:

2180 W. Grant Rd

3910 E. 22nd St.

4865 E. Grant Rd

2150 W. Orange Grove Rd

6767 E. Broadway Blvd.

7800 N. Cortaro Rd.

10315 E. Broadway Blvd.

10405 N. La Canada Dr. Oro Valley

Sonora Labs:

1925 W. Orange Grove Rd., #100

1773 W. St. Mary’s, #101

1940 E. Broadway Blvd.

630 N. Alvernon Way, #200

6565 E. Carondelet, #255

603 N. Wilmot Rd., #141

6360 E. Golf Links Rd.

1440 W. Valencia, #130

1848 E. Innovation Park Dr. Oro Valley

1151 S. La Canada, #206 Green Valley

1150 S. Highway 92, #E Sierra Vista

HIV Stats

- Around 15 percent of HIV positive Arizonans don’t know their status. Right now, there are 18,000 HIV infections and around 3,000 don’t know they’re positive.

- Nearly all new HIV infections are in people between the ages of 13- to 29-years-old.

- In 2017, there were 768 new cases of HIV in Arizona.

