Baby found dead inside of a hot car in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 4-month-old child is dead after being found in a hot van in Phoenix.
Investigators found the child dead in a van parked outside the Washington Elementary School District service center located at 12641 N. 39th Ave., according to azfamily.com. This is an ongoing investigation.
Temperatures in Phoenix were around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Inside a car, temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees in the first 10 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
