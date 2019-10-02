20,000 bales of hay on fire near San Xavier Mission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 20,000 bales of hay are currently burning at the San Xavier Co-Op Farm off Oidak Wog near San Xavier Road and I-19.
The call came in around 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Crews from Tohono O’odham, Drexel Heights, Pasqua Yaqui, Rural Metro, and Green Valley are currently working to contain the fire.
First responders are asking everyone to avoid the area due to a safety concern. There is currently heavy traffic backup on the I-19 and San Xavier Road.
So far, the San Xavier Mission does not appear to be threatened by the fire.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
