Beto O’Rourke to host town hall near the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will take to Tucson this weekend in an open town hall-like meeting near the University of Arizona campus.
O’Rourke’s town hall is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Gentle Ben’s Brewing, located at 865 E. University Blvd, from 3 to 5 p.m. The town hall is hosted in conjunction with the UA Democrats and is part of a nation-wide tour in preparation for next year’s presidential election.
The event is free and open to all ages. Those interested should RSVP here. For more information about the event, visit the event’s Facebook page.
The former Texas legislator represented the state’s 16th Congressional District from 2016 to 2019 and served as a council member for the City of El Paso from 2005 to 2011. O’Rourke’s politics differ drastically from President Donald Trump. O’Rourke openly disavows the border wall and supports a plan to bring carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.
