EGSD collecting household hazardous waste this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) collects household hazardous waste (HHW) at different locations around the city. The first Saturday of every month, city residents can drop materials off at the east side Service Center at 7575 E. Speedway Blvd. (turn north on Prudence to enter the drop-off line) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for free.
City residents can also drop off HHW to the main site at 244 W. Sweetwater Dr. on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or at the Los Reales Landfill at 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To be eligible to drop off materials address verification is required. It is free for City of Tucson residents to drop materials off. Residents from Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and unincorporated Pima County will be charged a $10 fee to drop off materials.
EGSD also offers home pick-up. Residents who are not able to drop materials off can request a home pick-up for a fee of $25, which will be added to their monthly bill. For home pick-up, residents may call (520)791-3171 or submit an online service request.
To see a list of what the HHW program accepts, go to www.tucsonaz.gov/hhw-list. Medical waste, such as sharps, syringes or old medications are not allowed. Do not bring business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, explosives or ammunition, infectious and radioactive waste, or televisions/CRT monitors.
For more information on the HHW program, visit www.tucsonaz.gov/household-hazardous-waste.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.