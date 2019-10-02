EGSD collecting household hazardous waste this Saturday

City residents can also drop off HHW to the main site at 244 W. Sweetwater Dr. on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or at the Los Reales Landfill at 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To be eligible to drop off materials address verification is required. It is free for City of Tucson residents to drop materials off. Residents from Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and unincorporated Pima County will be charged a $10 fee to drop off materials.