Federal judge rules Prop. 123 violates the law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A federal judge ruled against Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday saying he violated the law when he backed Proposition 123 in 2016.
The ruling comes after a second lawsuit filed by Michael Pierce, a private citizen who argued that the funding measure needed approval from Congress before it became law.
In 2016, voters approved the measure, which increased the amount of money the state took from the School Land Trust fund to increase education spending to pay for things like teacher pay raises. State legislature did get congressional approval for the move, but two years after it became law.
Opponents of the measure argued that taking money from the land trust to fund education now would only create another education funding issue farther down the road. Currently, Arizona ranks 47th in the country in student funding, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Monday’s ruling, the judge said amending the state’s Constitution to allow for Proposition 123 to operate is illegal. In the ruling, the judge called out state legislature for decades of education funding cuts as a reason for Monday’s decision.
Despite the ruling, funding to Arizona schools through Proposition 123 will continue until funding expires in 2025. Instead, it bars the state from taking from the trust in the future.
The state’s Treasury Office was not named in the lawsuit and will continue to make funding contributions until voters or a court orders it to stop, according to the office’s website.
Patrick Ptak, communications director for Ducey’s office, tweeted that today’s decision is “terrible” and expects it to be overturned on appeal.
“Arizona and its leaders came together in historic fashion to pass Prop 123.," he wrote. “One out-of-control judge isn’t going to change that — and we will continue to defend more dollars going to our schools and the right of Arizonans to control our own destiny and make our own decisions.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.