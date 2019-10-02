FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looks like we’re going to miss out on the rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet, seasonable weather kick off October! Unfortunately, the moisture from Narda will be staying to our east and we will be seeing dry conditions through the weekend and into early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance of showers east of Tucson.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance of showers east of Tucson.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Upper 80s expected with lots of sunshine.
