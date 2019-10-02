Man accused of sexually assaulting migrant in desert near Ajo

Antonio Cruz-Morales is facing two counts of sexual assault, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 2, 2019 at 4:01 PM MST - Updated October 2 at 4:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a female migrant in the desert near Ajo.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Antonio Cruz-Morales, 33, is being held on two counts of sexual assault.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to extend a special thank you to our federal partners for their assistance in discovering the violent crime,” the PCSD said in a news release. “We are committed and focused in our efforts to combat trans-national crime from occurring in our community and unincorporated areas of Pima County.”

