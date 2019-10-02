PCC astronomy night for kids offers games, trick-or-treating, food and more

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Community College will host their Second Annual Night Under the Stars for Southern Arizona children with chronic illness on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at PCC East Campus Observatory, 8181 E. Irvington Road.
The fun family-friendly evening will feature stargazing, games, trick-or-treating, food and more.
The event, sponsored by the Pima Community College Police Department, aims to put a smile on children with chronic illnesses receiving care at Banner – Diamond Children’s Medical Center or Tucson Medical Center for Children.
