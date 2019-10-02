Pima Community College partners with Earn to Learn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College will partner with a national matched-savings scholarship program to provide students with additional financial opportunities.
In an effort to help future and current Pima students support their education, the college partnered with Earn to Learn to provide qualified students with as much as $4,000 in support. Through the partnership, which is geared toward low- to moderate-income students, Pima students have the chance to earn scholarships and participate in financial literacy and college success coaching.
Pima will be the first community college in the country to partner with Earn to Learn. Students interested in participating in the program should apply at earntolearn.org by Oct. 25.
