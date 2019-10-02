Police: DUI, speed a factor in double-fatal collision on Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men involved in a serious collision on Broadway Boulevard last night have died.
Police identified 57-year-old Alejo Carrillo Madueno as one of the victims involved in the two-vehicle collision Monday night. The identity of the second victim has not been released.
The crash happened at around 8 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department, at the intersection of east Broadway Boulevard and south Sarnoff Drive. A woman driving a black 2004 Chevy Suburban traveled eastbound on Broadway Boulevard and collided with the driver’s side of a white 1998 Chevy Lumina making a left turn onto Broadway Boulevard.
The collision pushed both vehicles east and the Lumina, which Madueno drove at the time, stopped on top of a raised median on the east side of the intersection. First responders pronounced Madueno dead at the scene and transported his passenger to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he died shortly after.
The woman was not injured and stayed on scene after the collision. Officers determined the woman was impaired at the time and speed was a factor in the collision.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.
