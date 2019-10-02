Raytheon adds 1,000 new jobs to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Raytheon Missile Systems plans to bring 1,000 new jobs to southern Arizona.
Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The announcement comes after an additional 2,000 new hires and expansion at Raytheon’s Tucson airport facility that began three years ago. Currently, Ratheon has nearly 13,000 employees in Arizona and the new jobs will be added over the next three years, according to Ratheon.
The company has $2.6 billion economic impact each year, according to a new study from Arizona State University’s Seidman Institute.
In addition to adding 1,000 new jobs, the company plans to merge with United Technologies.
