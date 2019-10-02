Students arrested, schools closed or locked down following multiple online threats in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Schools across southern Arizona are taking action after multiple threats were made over the last several days.
Tucson and Sahuarita police departments assigned extra officers to Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools and Anza Trail School in Sahuarita and in the area of Pueblo High School in Tucson after threats were made through social media.
In a letter to parents, TUSD said:
Overnight the Tucson Police Department investigated a possible threat against Pueblo school that was brought forth by a parent who said they learned of a snap chat posting containing the threat. The investigation is continuing. TPD and School Safety will be present on the campus as a precaution today. The school day will continue as normal and updates will be provided to you later in the day. We appreciated your understanding and encourage anyone with information to contact 911 or School Safety as we continue to look into this matter. Thank you.
The Sahuarita Unified School District cancelled class on Tuesday following a social media threat.
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Manuel Valenzuela released a statement in regard to the situation stating, “We have received multiple threats of harm against some of our schools. Out of cautious concern for student safety, growing uncertainty, and time to pursue additional clarity and resolution, we are canceling classes at all schools tomorrow, October 1, 2019.”
A letter was also sent to parents addressing the threats.
Tortolita Middle School in Marana also responded to the social media threats in a series of letters.
Two were arrested Tuesday for making threats against the southern Arizona schools.
Sahuarita Police arrested one juvenile teen on both felony and misdemeanor charges of making terrorist threats, interference/disruption of an educational institution and use of electronic device to threaten.
A high school student was arrested by Tucson Police and is being charged with disrupting an education facility and disorderly conduct.
Pueblo and Rincon High School was put on soft lockdown Tuesday.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the threats and ask anyone with additional information to call 88-CRIME.
