Tucson man gets life sentence for 2017 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge in Pima County sentenced a Tucson man to life in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the murder of Mitchell Smith in 2017.
Scott Lee Baucom was convicted in August of first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and credit card theft.
In addition to the life term for the murder, Baucom was also sentenced to 10 1/2 years for the armed robbery, 3 1/2 years for the vehicle theft, and 1 1/2 years for the credit card theft.
Baucom was arrested in March 2017 after he was found near Smith’s vehicle and in possession of several items that belonged to the victim.
Firefighters found Smith dead inside his home in the 2500 block of E. Third Street when they responded to a call for help from a life-alert device.
