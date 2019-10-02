Vegas Shooting Survivor Creates Nonprofit for PTSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is finding his path to healing from PTSD resulting from the Las Vegas Massacre.
Mark Lacy and his wife Misty were in the crowd at the Route 91 Music Festival when the shots rang out.
"It sounded like fireworks or firecrackers were going off around us," said Mark. He would help others get to safety, and he and his wife would make it out with minor injuries.
But the trauma would weigh heavy on his heart. Keeping him inside and away from the world for months. Until one night, on a trip to Mexico, where he heard the band Backroads that just happened to be from Tucson.
"It triggered something in my brain and I said wow, this is, I’m feeling something different I'm feeling normal again," said Mark.
That feeling led to an idea a few months later, that led to the forming of a nonprofit group. Southern Arizona Musicians for Healing that's gained momentum over the past nine weeks. They bring in multiple lead singers from different bands and put them into one.
"Healing through music is our motto and that’s what we want to do. Give to the max amount of audience we can.”
By gathering some of Tucson’s top artists, including the group Midnight Choir they’re now putting on awareness concerts and raising money for groups that help address PTSD and mental health here in Southern Arizona. They target military, veterans, first responders, and victims of violent crime.
So far they have raised over $10,000 and donated money to American Legion District 2, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, and Southern Arizona Book for Heroes.
Here are several upcoming shows:
Nov. 1st, at the Station Pub and Grill
Nov. 16th, Eddie’s Cocktails
Dec. 21st, Famous Sams Golf Links and Kolb
Jan. 18th, Outlaw Saloon
Feb. 29th, El Casino Ballroom
They’re getting it off the ground now, but their mission is solid. And their message is one of hope and healing, one note at a time.
“There is help. And it took me several months to go and ask for it but once I did my life changed.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.