Arizona Department of Corrections arrests prison guard on assault charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators from the Arizona Department of Corrections arrested Sgt. Jose Verdugo on assault charges Wednesday.
Verdugo was arrested while on duty at the Eyman state prison complex in Florence for aggravated assault against an inmate. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Verdugo was booked into the Pinal County Jail and is no longer employed by the state.
The incident is still under investigation, according to a statement from ADC.
