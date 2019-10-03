Arizona Department of Corrections arrests prison guard on assault charges

Former Arizona Department of Corrections guard Jose Verdugo was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 for aggravated assault against an inmate. (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 2, 2019 at 6:42 PM MST - Updated October 2 at 6:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators from the Arizona Department of Corrections arrested Sgt. Jose Verdugo on assault charges Wednesday.

Verdugo was arrested while on duty at the Eyman state prison complex in Florence for aggravated assault against an inmate. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Verdugo was booked into the Pinal County Jail and is no longer employed by the state.

The incident is still under investigation, according to a statement from ADC.

