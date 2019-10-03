Arizona man sentenced for voter fraud in 2016 general election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 80-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to two years probation for voter fraud.
Richard John Greenfield, a registered Republican was sentenced after he voted twice in the 2016 general election — once in Arizona and once in Nevada, according to a press release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
As part of his sentencing, Greenfield will not be able to vote in Arizona during his probationary period.
In 2019, Greenfield pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted illegal voting. He admitted to voted once in Pima County, Arizona and another time in Washoe County, Nevada.
A judge ordered Greenfield to pay a $2,500 fine and complete at least 100 hours of community restitution during his probation.
