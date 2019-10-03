CBP tracks ultralight across border, arrests pilot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Agents from Tucson Sector Border Patrol and Tucson Air Branch Air and Marine Operations seized an ultralight aircraft and arrested the Mexican national pilot Sunday night.
AMO personnel detected an unknown aircraft just north of the international border. Helicopter crews searched for the ultralight, while agents on the ground followed the aircraft’s path.
For nearly an hour, CBP agents tracked it until the aircraft landed along State Route 82 near Kino Springs. The aircraft appeared damaged from the landing, and abandoned by its pilot.
Agents found the pilot hiding in a nearby wash. The 39-year-old pilot, illegally present in the country, will be held for immigration violations.
This is the second ultralight seized by CBP in the last year. On May 23, a similar aircraft with nearly 150 lbs. of synthetics narcotics was found in a similar smuggling event, however no arrests were made in connection to that seizure.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
