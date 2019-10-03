Celebrate songs from Hollywood to New York City

Tucson Symphony Orchestra teams up with musical theater vocalists

Susan Egan along with other acclaimed Broadway vocalists will take the stage with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra in its concert "Broadway to the Sunset Strip." (Source: Javier Naval via Tucson Symphony Orchestra)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Listen to tunes from the Broadway stage to the Hollywood hills in Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert.

In “Broadyway to the Sunset Strip,” the orchestra teams up with Broadway veterans — Susan Egan, Doug Labrecque and Lisa Vroman — and brings songs from musical and film to life.

Enjoy tunes like The Lion King anthem “Circle of Life,” Phantom of the Opera’s enchanting ballad “Music of the Night” and Wicked’s powerhouse piece “Defying Gravity” at the Tucson Music Hall on Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets prices start at $31.

