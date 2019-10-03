Connecting cultures through music

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music will host a youth orchestra from Mexico on Monday, Oct. 7.
Orquesta Sinfónica Esperanza Azteca Revolución UACJ is a internationally recognized youth orchestra from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The 60-member group will perform works by Mexican composers like Jose Pablo Moncayo, Juventine Rosas and Arturo Marquez.
The concert, titled Hope Through Music Across Borders, highlights the Azteca Foundation, which supports youth music programs across Mexico, including Esperanza Azteca. The foundation creates orchestras across Mexico in hopes of introducing underprivileged youth to music.
What: Orquesta Sinfónica Esperanza Azteca Revolución UACJ in Hope Through Music Across Borders
Where: Crowser Hall, 1017 N Olive Rd. on the UA campus
When: Monday, Oct. 7
Cost: Free
