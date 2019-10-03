FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet, seasonable weather kick off October!
Unfortunately, the moisture from Narda will be staying to our east and we will be seeing dry conditions through the weekend and into early next week.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s and a 20 percent chance of showers east of Tucson.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and a 20 percent chance of showers east of Tucson.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Low 90s with lots of sunshine.
