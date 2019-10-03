Former student in Puerto Rico may face charges for threat against Sahuarita schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FBI agents acting on information from the Sahuarita Police Department located and interviewed a juvenile suspect as part of the investigation into a social media threat against Sahuarita schools.
According to police, the suspect is a former student of a school in the Sahuarita Unified School District who is now living in Puerto Rico.
The suspect may face federal charges along with local charges in Puerto Rico.
After SPD detectives determined the name and location of the suspect, the information was turned over to the FBI in Puerto Rico.
FBI agents interviewed the suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 2. During the interview, the suspect allegedly admitted making the threat that was posted on social media on Sept. 29.
Sahuarita police investigated a second online school shooting threat made on Sept. 30. In that case, a juvenile SUSD student was arrested and booked into a Pima County juvenile detention facility. Charges are pending.
The Sahuarita investigations were just two of several involving threats against area schools in the past week.
