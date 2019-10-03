Oro Valley to keep town-owned golf courses open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fate of the town-owned golf courses in Oro Valley has finally been decided.
The town council on Wednesday voted 6-1 to keep the El Conquistador and La Cañada courses operational.
Oro Valley purchased the club for $1 million five years ago. Since then, it has cost taxpayers millions.
The town council has been discussing the issue for a while and some of the options considered were reducing the number of holes or converting it into an open space, like a public park.
The club, located near La Cañada Drive and Lambert Lane, has been controversial from the start.
The town council voted 4-3 in December 2014 to buy the club. Less than two months later, an effort was launched to recall Mayor Satish Hiremath and council members Joe Hornat, Mary Snider and Lou Waters.
One of the driving forces behind the recall was the purchase of the club.
Hiremath, Hornat, Snider and Waters survived the recall, but they were voted out of office together in 2018.
