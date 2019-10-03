Three injured in single vehicle rollover accident in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon, Oct. 3.
Multiple local agencies responded to the accident near the intersection of Buffalo Soldier Trail and Highway 90.
Citizens who stopped at the scene of the accident removed two victims from the rolled vehicle and began rendering aid until emergency medical services arrived minutes later.
Units from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services, Fry Fire District, and Fort Huachuca’s Fire Department and Military Police were on scene.
A three-year old child involved in the accident was transported by helicopter to a Tucson area hospital, while an ambulance transported the other crash victim and an injured law enforcement official to Canyon Vista Medical Center.
The accident is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.