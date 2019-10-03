Tucson searching for dog cover model for holiday edition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Dog Magazine is looking for a “Cover Dog” for their holiday edition and your precious pet could be the star.
Your dog, dressed in holiday attire, will have its photo taken and submitted into the “Cover Dog” contest. It will feature in the holiday edition that runs November and December.
To be eligible, you must donate a ten-dollar donation to new Tucson Rescue Now’s nonprofit.
Voting will be held online on the Tucson Dog website from Oct. 7 to Oct. 20. The winners will be announce on Oct. 27 during Tucson Dog Magazine’s Dogtoberfest and Adopt-a-thon at The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road.
Bring your dog to the new TRN Adoption Center at La Encantada Shopping Center.
Times you can bring your dog to the TRN Center:
- Friday, Oct. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Sunday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon
For more information on the contest, click HERE.
The TRN Dog Adoption Center opening mid-October is the first of its kind in the country and is open to all dog rescue groups, shelters and fosters in the Tucson community. These organizations can bring their dogs to the store to be adopted out to deserving people.
The store’s goal is to offer a diverse selection of dogs available for adoption in the surrounding areas.
For more information on this event, go to www.thetucsondog.com.
