TUSD board member Mark Stegeman to resign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mark Stegeman, a long-time member of the Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board, has submitted his resignation.
Stegeman made the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 3, during an interview on The Buckmaster Show on KVOI AM 1030.
Stegeman has been on the TUSD board since 2009. He served as board president four times, most recently from January to June this year.
His final term as president ended shortly after he walked out of a meeting that had gone past the curfew.
