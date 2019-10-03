TUSD substitute teachers can return to work after two days without pay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hundred retired substitute teachers with Tucson Unified School District will be able to go back to work Thursday.
This comes after they found themselves without a contract and a way to get paid on Monday.
TUSD outsourced its substitute program to a private company in Scottsdale called Educational Services Inc. (ESI), which informed the district it will no longer include retired teachers because of compliance issues.
It turns out, the item to address this issue was on the governing board’s agenda two weeks ago, but was later pulled. Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said they did not have all the information necessary to address it.
TUSD learned that ESI no longer includes retired substitutes under its Post Employment Retirement Option (PREO) program. ESI requested a sub-source contract from TUSD for the retired substitutes indicating that they cannot work on the PREO contract as that puts ESI out of compliance with their another contract.
The board provided authorization for the usage of ESI substitute services for return-to-work employees at the June 18 governing board meeting exclusively through the PREO program.
The governing board did not approve a sub-source contract for the 2019-2020 school year. The purchasing department recommended they stop using ESI until this issue is resolved.
Human resources with TUSD began the process of un-assigning ESI substitutes until it was resolved, which is why they received an email telling them not to come into work on Tuesday.
TUSD has about 200 retired substitutes currently working in the schools as ESI employees, 21 of them are in long-term assignments.
Governing board member Mark Stegeman asked why Trujillo did not call for an emergency special meeting last week with knowledge that the contract would expire Sept. 30.
Trujillo took responsibility for the situation.
“I take full responsibility. I am responsible for that and I agree with everything Dr. Stegeman said. This is not our finest hour with execution, and we accept that and we will not be in this same situation again."
After a long deliberation Wednesday night, the governing board decided to extend TUSD’s contract with ESI, giving them until the end of the year. This means substitutes can get back to work immediately.
But not everyone was happy about the decision — board member Rachael Sedgwick was the only dissenter. The rest of the board voted in favor, resulting in a 4-1 passing of the decision to extend the ESI contract.
Once the year is up, TUSD may look at moving away from ESI and bringing substitutes’ contracts back in house with the school district. However, they can only bring in those who have been retired for more than a year. That’s due to the 20-hour work cap that is put on retirees in their first year of retirement.
The response to the decision and Trujillo’s apology is a mixed one.
Dolores De Vera, a substitute teacher with TUSD, wasn’t directly affected since she is employed with the district. But she used to work for ESI and and was at the meeting advocating for the substitutes who still are employed through them.
“The employees who were affected can decided if they accept that or not, but I am glad that he accepted some responsibility for what went on. You know, whether they work for ESI or TUSD, whether it’s better for them that’s something they need to decide, and I think you’ll find different opinions on that,” De Vera said.
TUSD Director of Human Resources Renee Heusser said substitutes will not be paid for the two days they went without work.
