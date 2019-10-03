UPDATE: Structures lost in fire at San Xavier Co-op

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple structures burned to the ground in a fire Tuesday night, leaving the San Xavier Co-Op Farm with substantially less space for its hay bales.
“It was very devastating for us to experience a fire such as this,” said Gary Chavez, with the San Xavier Cooperative Farm. “We do service tribal members with our hay, as well as southern Arizona.”
The co-op closed for business Wednesday as firefighters continued to douse the flames with water. Still, many workers showed up to help in any way they could.
“We are what you consider a farm-ily if you will,” Chavez said.
The fire burned thousands of bales of hay Tuesday night. Chavez said hay is the farm’s biggest money-maker.
