Voter registration deadlines for southern Arizona

New voter registration forms must be completed by anyone who has moved — even to a new apartment number in the same complex — changed their name since their last registration, or is a new Pima County resident. Please remember that, if you are registering to vote for the first time in Pima County and wish to vote in local elections, you must provide proof of United States citizenship. An Arizona driver’s license issued after Oct. 1, 1996, your birth certificate, U.S. Passport or a naturalization certificate may be used to establish citizenship.