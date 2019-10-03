Voter registration deadlines for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Voting deadlines for southern Arizona residents are coming up quickly.
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming elections:
The Pima County Schools and fire district participating in the November election are: Sunnyside Unified School District, Flowing Wells Unified School district, Amphitheater Unified School District, Altar Valley School District, and Golder Ranch Fire District.
For additional information regarding this election visit the Pima County Recorder’s Office website at: www.recorder.pima.gov/calendar or call the Pima County Recorder’s Office at: 520-724-4330.
Additional information regarding the City of Tucson General and Special Election can be found at: www.tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections or call the City of Tucson at 520-791-3221.
New voter registration forms must be completed by anyone who has moved — even to a new apartment number in the same complex — changed their name since their last registration, or is a new Pima County resident. Please remember that, if you are registering to vote for the first time in Pima County and wish to vote in local elections, you must provide proof of United States citizenship. An Arizona driver’s license issued after Oct. 1, 1996, your birth certificate, U.S. Passport or a naturalization certificate may be used to establish citizenship.
There are a number of ways people can complete their voter registration:
- If you have a current Arizona Driver’s License or Arizona State issued ID, and have internet access, the easiest way to register to vote or to update your voter record is to go to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s - MVD internet portal at servicearizona.com. Click on the box labeled “Voter Registration." By following the prompts to register to vote and/or change your current address.
- Forms are available at multiple locations throughout the county: any Pima County Recorder’s office, all post offices and libraries, political party headquarters, and city/town halls.
- Voters can download a form directly from the recorder’s website, complete it and mail it in.
For more information regarding voter registration, voters may call Pima County Recorder’s office at (520)-724-4330. Although you cannot make changes to your voter registration over the phone, the staff is available to answer any questions voters may have.
Residents living in the unified school districts of Willcox and Tombstone have until Oct. 7 to register for upcoming elections.
Willcox Unified School District No. 1 and Tombstone Unified School District No. 13 will hold special bond elections on Nov. 5. Both elections will be all-mail only.
More than 8,000 eligible voters will receive a ballot in the mail beginning Oct. 11. Voted ballots must be returned by mail or dropped off no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 to the school district offices in Willcox and Tombstone or the Cochise County Recorder’s Office at 1415 Melody Lane, Building B, Bisbee.
The Tombstone Unified School District Office is located at 411 N. 9th Street, Tombstone, and the Willcox Unified School District Office is at 480 N. Bisbee Ave., Willcox.
To register to vote online, residents should visit www.servicearizona.com, contact the Recorder’s Office at (520) 432-8358 or visit www.cochise.az.gov/recorder/home.
For further voter information, including the school bond elections publicity pamphlets, visit www.cochise.az.gov/elections/home or contact Willcox Unified School District at (520) 384-8600 or Tombstone Unified School District at (520) 457-2217.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.