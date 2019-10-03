Winning $50,000 powerball ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One lucky Arizona Lottery player is holding a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, Oct. 2 drawing.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Speedway at 6890 North Sandario Road in Tucson.
The lucky individual matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. The total cash prize is $50,000.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were 4, 8, 10, 43, 53 with Powerball number 7.
