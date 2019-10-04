AZ Weekend, Oct. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first weekend of October will be busy across southern Arizona with plenty for you and the family to do and see.
Begining with the Mexican Baseball Fiesta happening right now at the Kino Sports Complex.
This year's tournament will feature teams froms several mexican cities including Hermosillo, Obregon and Culiacan.
There will also be plenty of music and food. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
Looking to improve your home or garden? Head to the Tucson Convestion Center for the SAHBA Home and Garden Show.
More than 300 exhibitors will be there to help you with everything from remodeling to financial services.
The show is happening from Oct. 4 through the Oct. 6. Admission is $8 with discounts for children and seniors.
Maybe cold blooded creatures are your thing. The 18th annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale is happening this weekend at the Tucson Expo Center.
You’ll get the chance to see and maybe buy snakes, frogs, lizards and much more.
There will also be a petting zoo - so don’t forget your camera.
Tickets are run from $5 to $10, kids under five are free. The event is cash only.
Don’t forget about the AZ Weekend Deal of the Week: learn how to string beads to make your own unique pieces of jewelry.
