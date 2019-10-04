UPDATE: Two dead in truck, train crash in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed Friday, Oct. 4 when their truck was hit by a train near Interstate 10 in Marana.
The Marana Police Department said the crash happened between the Tangerine and Avra Valley exits around 11:09 a.m.
The truck is owned by a company doing contract work for Tucson Electric Power and the names of the victims are not being released, according to the MPD.
Authroities said it appears the truck was dragged hundreds of yards because there are no railroad crossing where the vehicle was found.
As of 1 p.m., westbound traffic trying to exit at Avra Valley Road is being detoured and the frontage road is shut down.
