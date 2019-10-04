CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man walks off with campaign signs on Tucson’s streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With a month until voters head to the polls, campaign signs are scattered along Tucson’s streets and busy intersections.
One candidate hoping to be the next mayor of Tucson said his signs have been disappearing.
“It’s egregious, it’s not right, it’s immoral," said Independent Ed Ackerley. “It goes against commercial free speech."
KOLD News 13 reached out to the Ackerley campaign and the campaign spokesperson for Democrat Regina Romero after a viewer shared videos of a man apparently removing several signs at Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft earlier this week.
“I could not believe it to be honest with you," he said. “We know signs have been disappearing, but I couldn’t actually believe someone would actually walk up, pick up a sign in broad daylight like that and walk off like it was no big deal."
Ackerley said he filed a complaint with the city clerk’s office and made a report with the Tucson Police Department.
The city clerk’s office confirmed a complaint was made Thursday morning, however the office does not investigate sign removal or theft.
A spokesperson with the TPD confirmed a report was taken Thursday afternoon about the sign theft.
“It’s not right," Ackerley said. “The person or people doing this need to be held accountable.”
In the video, you can see an Ackerley campaign sign in the man’s arms. But it appears the man removed several others from the intersection.
When KOLD News 13 reached out to Romero’s campaign, a spokesperson said it was the first they had heard of any signs being removed but said there have been some tattered signs on the streets.
We found a Romero campaign sign knocked on its side Thursday night.
It is a class 2 misdemeanor to remove, alter or cover any political sign of any candidate or ballot measure.
A campaign sign for Sam Nagy, a candidate for Ward 1 of Tucson City Council, also appeared to be in the arms of the man in the video.
“This is a crime and we will pursue charges against the suspect,” the Nagy campaign told KOLD News 13.
While Ackerley said he will pursue legal action, he hopes all candidates stand against the action.
“I’m going to challenge the rest of the candidates and say, ‘Don’t let this happen, this isn’t Tucson,'" Ackerley said.
The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5.
