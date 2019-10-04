Exclusive interview with Vice President Mike Pence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In his third visit to Arizona this year, Vice President Mike Pence spent a few hours in southern Arizona to talk about trade and immigration. After landing at Tucson International Airport, the vice president took a motorcade to the Caterpillar Training Center and Proving Ground near Green Valley.
While he kept his speech focused on getting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement passed, I was able to get an exclusive one-on-one interview with the vice president to ask about the latest on border security and he doesn’t mince words when it comes to securing the border and the president’s efforts to stop illegal immigration.
“We make it clear that we’re a nation of laws. We have a secure border," he said.
As with past trips, he called on Congress to tackle the on-going issue of illegal immigration and to pass a comprehensive reform bill.
“Congress should set politics aside and work with our administration to close the loopholes that human traffickers use to entice those vulnerable families to take the long and dangerous journey north from Central America," he said.
It’s the same message we’ve heard over and over again so I asked the vice president why can’t the U.S. government secure the border to stop illegal immigration. This was his response:
“Well, Dan, the good news is, thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are securing our border and we’re bringing the immediate crisis of illegal immigration that was overwhelming our border just six months ago to an end. Thanks to the president’s strong stand, Mexico is doing more to secure our border than ever before.”
But does Trump’s hard stance on border security come at a cost to the environment?
“President Trump has no higher priority than the security of the American people and border security is national security,” Pence told me. “Not only have seen vulnerable families coming across our southern border in record numbers but as you know all too well, criminal elements and the flow of a massive amount of drugs come across our border. Everything begins with border security and thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we’re making tremendous progress."
That’s when I asked this: “What about the environment? Because some of the border wall could impact wildlife migration.”
Pence answered, “we’re very confident that the Army Corps of Engineers that’s overseeing all of the construction is going to do it in a way that will full be compliance with the law and fully consistent with the common interests of the American people."
