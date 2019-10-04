FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Weather for the Weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Other than a few showers to the east for your Friday, things stay quiet with temps climbing into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 30 percent chance of showers east of Tucson.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Mid 90s with lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Low 90s with sunny skies.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
