PACC takes in dozens of birds and dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) –Pima Animal Care Center has taken in 85 pets from a hoarding case, including 67 birds and 18 small dogs.
The clinic team at the shelter says the dogs are in good condition. The birds are going to be examined by a vet that specialized in birds. There are various types of birds including macaw, cockatiels, and finches. The dogs are small breeds including Chihuahuas, dachshunds, terriers, some hairless mixes and Maltese.
This case is still under investigation by the Sheriff Department’s Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Protection Officers from PACC assisted with the removal of the animals. The pets are on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.
This time of year is historically the busiest for intake. Several days this week and last week PACC took in more than 80 pets. Currently, the shelter has 1,632 animals in need of homes and could use the community’s immediate help to make room for incoming pets.
People can help by adopting or fostering existing pets for a few weeks. Those interested in fostering can stop by the shelter or send an email to PACC.foster@pima.gov. People who want to adopt a pet can look at them online or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 licensing fee will apply to dogs.PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
