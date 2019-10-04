Reid Park unveils accessible playground equiment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new playground at Reid Park is finally open after months of construction. It’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, fit with ramps and other features kids with disabilities can use.
“We’re really proud of this new playground in the center of the park,” said Brent Dennis, director of City of Tucson Parks and Recreation. “It’s a big leap in terms of accessibility. It’s probably one of our most accessible playgrounds by design.”
The park goes above and beyond current ADA standards, with ramps, swings, musical instruments and other features geared toward children with disabilities.
“I do feel like they put a lot of thought into making it fun for everyone,” said Kimi Waggle, whose son, Caiden, uses a wheelchair.
She took Caiden to the park for the first time since the new structure was put in. There are two play structures, Waggle’s son is old enough for the larger structure.
One ramp attached to the playground meets the sidewalk for wheelchair accessible entry. Up the ramp a few feet, there’s a see-saw that allows for wheelchairs.
“There’s that little boat rocking thing, and then after that he’s kind of done,” Waggle said. “I do like that he’s at least able to get on a structure, which he never has before.”
But, even with new equipment, some parents were hoping for a more.
She said her son could not participate in the other areas of the playground, so she pushed her son back to the sidewalk, where she chatted with another mother, Adiba Nelson, whose daughter also uses a wheelchair.
Nelson said her daughter was also able to reach the see-saw and that was pretty much it.
“None of this stuff she has access to,” Nelson said. “I know 20 kids off the top of my head who would not be able to access this.”
Nelson is part of a group of mom’s who advocated for Proposition 407, a bond measure dedicated to improving local parks which passed last year. She and her group figured the more funding there is for parks, the better chance they had at making them more accessible for their disabled children. The new structure at Reid Park was funded through $712,000 in impact fees.
Nelson said they gave the city a list of recommendations for a more ADA-accessible park, including one without wood chips, which currently cover the ground at the play structure.
However, Dennis said wood chips are accessible. The decision to use wood chips really came down to money, since they are cheaper than rubberized matting.
“It’s just, for our budget, that’s the best solution we could have at this time,” Dennis said. ““I like to think that it’s a model that we can continue to improve upon.”
Waggle and Nelson both said the park is a step in the right direction but wish there were more options for their kids.
With he passage of Prop. 407, more than a two dozen new playgrounds will be resurrected and the city officials said they plan to make those more inclusive like this one. This new playground is part of more than $5 million dollars of improvements. The next improvement for Reid Park should be a splash pad that should be completed by 2022.
