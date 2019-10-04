Restaurant Report Card: Dirty kitchen catches health inspectors’ attention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A sushi restaurant in Tucson is having trouble keeping its kitchen clean.
Sushi Lounge failed it’s most recent re-inspection after a routine check from the Pima County Health Department noted several problems.
According to reports, a sanitizing dispenser did not have a high enough chlorine concentration. Those chemicals are used to wash dishes, utensils and equipment in the sink.
Inspectors also observed “dirty utensils stored as clean." It was notices some shelving units had “an accumulation of food debris" and “dust accumulation on the shelving unit holding clean equipment.”
“Dirty walls through the facility” were also recorded on the report. The inspector noted the facility should be cleaned “thoroughly within 10 days.”
When it came to the food being served at the restaurant off Irvington Road and South Sixth Avenue, inspectors found some food items were not being kept cool enough.
Bad food temperatures, a common violation, can lead to fast-growing bacteria, causing you to get sick.
According to the health department’s report, there will be another re-inspection on Oct. 10.
The report states a pattern of non-compliance for some violations may result in a probationary status.
Below is a list of places the health department said failed from Sept. 20- Oct. 3. To see the latest information about restaurants that have failed in the past, search for the restaurant on the health department website.
- Babylon Market LLC, 3954 E. Speedway Boulevard
- Sushi Lounge, 4802 S. Sixth Avenue
